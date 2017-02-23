WGA, AMPTP Negotiations to Begin Next Month

The Writers Guilds of America, West and East and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) plan to begin contract negotiations March 13 at AMPTP headquarters.

The basic agreement expires May 1.

The agreement, which is over 500 pages long, covers everything from on-screen credits and compensation to working conditions, dispute arbitration and benefits for TV and theatrical writers.

The current contract, which triggered May 2, 2014, included boosts to minimum compensation rates, more money for the guild's pension plan, new minimums for subscription VOD, increased residuals for ad-supported streaming, boosted minimum pay for hour basic cable shows, and a new provision limiting the options and exclusivity requirements on episodic TV show writers.

At least last time around, those gains were enough to earn the deal a 98.5% favorable vote from the rank and file.