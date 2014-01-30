WETA Gets $1 Million Gift

Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein has given noncommercial WETA-TV Washington $1 million to fund programming that "celebrates American culture, history and public affairs."

WETA is one of the anchor PBS programmers.

The gift comes as noncommercial programmers face budget cuts and a potential government payout for turning in spectrum for auction.

"I hope that my gift will serve as a beacon to others, recognizing the unique role public media plays in our society," Rubenstein said in announcing the gift.