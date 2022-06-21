‘Westworld,’ 'The Chi’ Return: What’s Premiering This Week (June 20-June 26)

Several high-profile returning series highlight a busy week of programming premieres on multiple distribution platforms.

HBO will bring back its Emmy Award-winning sci-fi/drama series Westworld for a fourth season on June 26. The eight-part series features returning stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton and Jeffrey Wright, with Ariana DeBose joining the cast.

Also on June 26 Showtime's drama series The Chi will return for its fifth season. The Lena Waithe-produced series will continue to follow the complex lives of residents of a neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. Each new episode will be available to stream two days early beginning with the first episode on June 24.

Also returning to Tv are the 1990s animated duo Beavis and Butt-Head in a new Paramount Plus movie debuting June 23. The Mike Judge-produced movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe will feature such voices as Tig Notaro, Gary Cole, Stephen Root, and Brian Huskey, according to the streaming service.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of June 20 to June 26 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

June 21 – 37 Words (documentary) – ESPN

June 21 – The Future of … (documentary series) – Netflix

June 22 – Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (documentary) – HBO

June 22 – Eureka! (animation) – Disney Jr.

June 22 – The Umbrella Academy (returning series) – Netflix

June 23 – The Bear (comedy) – Hulu

June 23 – Gordita Chronicles (comedy) – HBO Max

June 23 – Menudo: Forever Young (documentary) – HBO Max

June 24 – Chloe (drama) – Prime Video

June 24 – Rise (movie) – Disney Plus

June 24 – Loot (comedy) –Apple TV Plus

Trevor: The Musical (movie) -- Disney Plus

June 24 – The Man From Toronto (comedy movie) – Netflix

June 26 – Who is Ghislaine Maxwell (documentary) – Starz