Weekly Cable Ratings: Trump Indictment Propels Fox News

Fox News Channel’s coverage of the April 4 indictment of former President Donald Trump helped boost the network’s ratings fortunes last week.

The cable news network averaged 2.3 million viewers in primetime during the week of April 3 to April 9, topping all cable networks for the second straight week. MSNBC finished second for the week with 1.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

HGTV was a distant third with 884,000 viewers, followed by ESPN’s 799,000 viewers and History’s 768,000 watchers. INSP finished sixth with 720,000 viewers, followed by CNN (717,000 viewers), Food Network (688,000), TNT (669,000) and Hallmark Channel (641,000).

On a total day basis, Fox News (1.4 million viewers) and MSNBC (950,000) led the chart, followed by ESPN (605,000), CNN (586,000) and HGTV (458,000), reported Nielsen.