Weekly Cable Ratings: Trump Indictment Propels Fox News
Fox News, MSNBC top primetime, total day charts
Fox News Channel’s coverage of the April 4 indictment of former President Donald Trump helped boost the network’s ratings fortunes last week.
The cable news network averaged 2.3 million viewers in primetime during the week of April 3 to April 9, topping all cable networks for the second straight week. MSNBC finished second for the week with 1.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen.
HGTV was a distant third with 884,000 viewers, followed by ESPN’s 799,000 viewers and History’s 768,000 watchers. INSP finished sixth with 720,000 viewers, followed by CNN (717,000 viewers), Food Network (688,000), TNT (669,000) and Hallmark Channel (641,000).
On a total day basis, Fox News (1.4 million viewers) and MSNBC (950,000) led the chart, followed by ESPN (605,000), CNN (586,000) and HGTV (458,000), reported Nielsen.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.