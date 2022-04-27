Weekly Cable Ratings: TNT Upends Fox News in Primetime

TNT outdueled Fox News Channel for first place on the primetime basic-cable ratings charts for the last full week of April, according to Nielsen.

TNT, benefiting from coverage of the first round of the NBA Playoffs, averaged 2.6 million viewers for the week of April 18-24 to end Fox News’s three-week winning streak. The cable-news channel finished second with 2.2 million viewers, followed by ESPN’s 1.3 million viewers and MSNBC’s 1.1 million watchers.

HGTV finished fifth with 1 million viewers, followed by TLC (895,000 viewers); Hallmark Channel (874,000); Discovery Channel and History (tied with 804,000); and INSP (796,000).

On a total-day basis, Fox News finished first for the 16th consecutive week, averaging 1.4 million viewers, followed by TNT (915,000), MSNBC (670,000) HGTV (561,000) and ESPN (557,000), Nielsen reported. ■