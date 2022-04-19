NBA Delivers Its Best Opening Weekend Playoff TV Ratings in a Decade

An average of 6.9 million viewers had to decide which team they hated less when the Boston Celtics edged the New Jersey Nets on Sunday.

Highlighted by a buzzer-beater win by the Boston Celtics over the New Jersey Nets on ABC Sunday afternoon, the NBA just had its best first-round linear TV audience in more than a decade.

According to Nielsen data compiled by the league, the opening weekend of the 2022 NBA Playoffs averaged 4.05 million viewers across ABC, ESPN and TNT. That's the NBA's best playoff opening weekend since 2011.

Sunday's Celtics-vs.-Nets series opener averaged 6.9 million viewers and peaked at 9.8 million watchers, making it the most viewed first-round game since 2016.

The NBA averaged 2.89 million viewers across the same platforms on opening weekend of its playoffs last season, which was a dramatic 49% improvement over the delayed pandemic "bubble" format that bottomed out the league's TV audience in 2020.

The NBA wrapped up last year's first round averaging 3.06 million viewers across the same linear platforms, its best numbers in three seasons.