Weekly Cable Ratings: TNT Rolls Again in Primetime
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Fox News extends total day streak to 20 weeks
The NBA and NHL playoffs continue to pay big dividends to TNT and ESPN as both networks landed at the top of the primetime chart last week.
TNT averaged 2.8 million viewers in primetime for the week of May 16 to May 22 to finish in first for the third straight week, followed by ESPN, which finished second with 2.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen.
Fox News finished third in primetime with 2.2 million viewers, followed by MSNBC with 910,000 viewers and HGTV with 903,000 watchers. TLC pulled into sixth place with 804,000 viewers, followed by INSP (780,000 viewers), Hallmark Channel (758,000), History (672,000) and Food Network (659,000.)
On a 24-hour basis, Fox News won for the 20th consecutive week with 1.4 million viewers, followed by ESPN (831,000 viewers), TNT (788,000), MSNBC (603,000) and HGTV (526,000), according to network officials.
