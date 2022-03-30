Weekly Cable Ratings: TBS Dethrones Fox News In Primetime
Fox News holds top spot in total day
TBS rode its March Madness basketball tournament coverage to a first place finish on last week’s cable primetime ratings chart, according to Nielsen.
TBS, which air live games from rounds three and four of the men’s college basketball tournament, averaged 2.9 million viewers in primetime for the week of March 21 to March 27, stopping Fox News’ nine-week winning streak in the category. The cable news network finished second with 2.9 million viewers, followed by MSNBC and HGTV, which tied with 1.1 million viewers.
CNN finished fifth with 889,000 viewers, followed by ESPN (862,000 viewers), TLC (840,000), INSP (774,000), Discovery Channel (768,000) and History (748,000), said Nielsen.
Fox News held off TBS on a total day basis to remain undefeated in 2022. MSNBC, CNN and HGTV rounded out the top five most watched networks in the category, reported Nielsen. ■
