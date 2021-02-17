Weekly Cable Ratings: MSNBC Sweeps Primetime, Total Day Charts
HGTV, TNT tops among entertainment nets in primetime
MSNBC was the most watched cable network in both primetime and total day during a week that featured coverage of the second Impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, according to Nielsen.
MSNBC averaged 2.5 million viewers in primetime during the week of Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, besting fellow cable news networks Fox News (2.5 million) and CNN (2 million), according to Nielsen. TNT averaged 1.1 million viewers to finish fourth, while HGTV (1 million viewers) followed closely behind.
MSNBC also topped the total day ratings race with 1.7 million viewers, outdistancing CNN (1.5 million viewers), Fox News (1.3 million), HGTV (681,000) and Hallmark Channel (567,000), reported Nielsen.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.