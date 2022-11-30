Weekly Cable Ratings: Hallmark Channel Rides Holiday Movies to Strong Primetime Finish
ESPN, Fox News top primetime, total day charts
Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas original holiday movies lineup delivered a big primetime ratings performance for the network during the Thanksgiving holiday week.
Hallmark Channel averaged 1.7 million viewers in primetime on the strength of seven holiday film premieres during the week of November 21 to November 27, finishing only behind ESPN’s 3 million viewers, according to Nielsen. The sports network notched its second-straight primetime win behind its Monday Night Football and college football game telecasts.
Also: Hallmark Channel's ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Holiday Movie Delivers Ratings Gift
Fox News finished third for the week with 1.6 million viewers, followed by Paramount Network, which averaged 1.1 million viewers. MSNBC pulled into the fifth spot with 791,000 viewers, followed by HGTV’s 702,000 watchers.
TLC finished seventh with 699,000 viewers, followed by Food Network (695,000 viewers), History (658,000) and INSP (657,000).
Fox News held on to the top spot on the total day chart for the 47th consecutive week with an average of 1.2 million viewers, followed by ESPN (1 million viewers), Hallmark Channel (878,000), World Cup-infused FS1 (589,000) and MSNBC (556,000), according to Nielsen. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
