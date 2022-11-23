Hallmark Channel's ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Holiday Movie Delivers Ratings Gift
Finishes as most-watched cable movie of the year with 3.6 million viewers
Hallmark Channel’s original holiday film Three Wise Men and a Baby delivered the biggest audience of the year for a cable original movie in its November 19 premiere, according to network officials.
The film, which follows three bickering brothers who find themselves caring for a baby anonymously left in their care, averaged 3.6 million viewers according to Nielsen ratings provided by Hallmark. The film stars Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell.
Three Wise Men and a Baby -- which also features Margaret Colin who starred in the 1987 Three Men and a Baby theatrical film -- is the most-watched entry of Hallmark’s Countdown for Christmas offering of 40 original holiday films which debuted in late October.
The films have helped Hallmark Channel finish among the top five most-watched networks for the month of November, according to Nielsen.■
