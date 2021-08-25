Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Tramples Cable Competition
News network doubles second place MSNBC’s audience in primetime, total day
Fox News continues to sizzle this summer on the ratings front, blowing out its cable competitors last week in both primetime and on a total day basis, according to Nielsen.
Fox News, which benefited from its news coverage of the developments in Afghanistan last week, averaged 2.9 million viewers in primetime during the week of Aug. 16 to Aug. 22 to more than double second place MSNBC’s 1.2 million viewers on its way to its seventh straight win in the category, said Nielsen. HGTV was third with 1.1 million viewers, followed by TLC’s 1 million viewers and CNN’s 960,000 watchers.
Pre-season NFL football game telecasts propelled NFL Network to sixth place with 910,000 viewers, followed by ESPN (905,000 viewers), TBS (904,000), INSP (869,000) and History (754,000).
On a total day basis, Fox News won its 27th consecutive week with an average of 1.7 million viewers, thrashing MSNBC (718,000), CNN (696,000), HGTV (609,000) and Investigation Discovery (457,000), said Nielsen.
