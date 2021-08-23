Fox News Evacuates Afghan Associates

Fox News did not provide any details, but said it had "successfully evacuated" three Afghan nationals and a "colleague" from Kabul Sunday (Aug. 22), as well as their family members.

According to the news outlet, the nationals had served as freelancers producers, translators, drivers and security guards supporting its coverage of the war for the past 20 years.

"We are extremely proud to have assisted in this critical mission bringing them to safety...and are grateful to Fox Corp. for all of their assistance," said Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott.

In an internal memo that Fox made public, Scott said that with the families, the total number evacuated was 24. She said they had been brought safely to Doha, which has been the U.S. principal destination for evacuees from the fall of the country to the Taliban after the U.S. exit.

Fox did not provide any details on how it had secured the safe passage.