Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Tops Charts

Fox News topped all cable networks in both primetime and total day during the week before Thanksgiving, Nielsen reported.

Fox News averaged 3 million viewers in primetime during the week of Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, topping sports network ESPN’s 2.6 million viewers for the top spot, said Nielsen. MSNBC finished third with 2.2 million, while CNN garnered 2 million viewers.

Hallmark Channel was the most watched entertainment-based network for the week with 1.4 million viewers, followed by HGTV’s 1 million viewers. TBS (979,000), History (887,000), TLC (883,000) and Food Network (846,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks in primetime for the week.

Fox News regained the top spot on a 24-hour basis last week, stopping CNN’s two-week winning streak. CNN, MSNBC, Hallmark Channel and ESPN followed closely behind.