Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Sweeps June Primetime, Total Day Charts
By R. Thomas Umstead published
INSP moves into top five in primetime
Fox News closed out June on a ratings roll, sweeping both the primetime and total day charts for the month.
Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers in primetime to best all cable networks for the fourth consecutive week, according to Nielsen. MSNBC finished second for the week with 1.4 million viewers, followed by ESPN with 1.1 million watchers.
HGTV was the most watched entertainment-based network, averaging 936,000 viewers, followed by INSP with 803,000 viewers. Discovery Channel was sixth with 774,000, followed by Hallmark Channel (767,000 viewers), TLC (746,000), History (716,000) and CNN (657,000).
On a total day basis, Fox News finished first for the 25th consecutive week, followed by MSNBC (899,000 viewers), CNN (570,000), HGTV (516,000) and ESPN (492,000), said Nielsen.
