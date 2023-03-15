Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Stays Hot to Remain at Top of Charts

Fox News continued to dominate the early weeks of 2023, finishing at the top of both the primetime and total day charts for the seventh straight week.

Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers in primetime for the week of March 6-March March 12 to top all cable networks, according to Nielsen. ESPN finished second with 1.2 million viewers, followed by MSNBC with 1 million viewers, HGTV with 923,000 viewers and History with 814,000 watchers.

INSP was sixth with 742,000 viewers, followed by TNT (697,000 viewers), Food Network (668,000), Discovery Channel (662,000) and Hallmark Channel (641,000).

In total day, Fox News bested the competition with 1.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (673,000 viewers), ESPN (665,000), HGTV (468,000) and CNN (408,000), reported Nielsen.■