Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Stays Hot to Remain at Top of Charts
News network takes primetime, total day chart honors for seventh straight week
Fox News continued to dominate the early weeks of 2023, finishing at the top of both the primetime and total day charts for the seventh straight week.
Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers in primetime for the week of March 6-March March 12 to top all cable networks, according to Nielsen. ESPN finished second with 1.2 million viewers, followed by MSNBC with 1 million viewers, HGTV with 923,000 viewers and History with 814,000 watchers.
INSP was sixth with 742,000 viewers, followed by TNT (697,000 viewers), Food Network (668,000), Discovery Channel (662,000) and Hallmark Channel (641,000).
In total day, Fox News bested the competition with 1.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (673,000 viewers), ESPN (665,000), HGTV (468,000) and CNN (408,000), reported Nielsen.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.