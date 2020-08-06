Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Opens August on Top of Ratings Charts

The launch of live sports league programming couldn’t slow down Fox News’ ratings momentum as the news network extended its winning streak on the primetime and total day charts.

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity

Fox News averaged 3.1 million viewers in primetime during the week of July 27 to Aug. 2, topping all cable networks for the 28th straight week, according to Nielsen. The win comes as networks such as ESPN and TNT began airing live, high-profile Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association games after both leagues postponed play this past Spring due to the coronavirus outbreak.

MSNBC finished second with 1.9 million viewers, with CNN and HGTV tying for third with 1.3 million viewers, said Nielsen. TLC was fifth with 1.2 million viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel and ESPN (tied with 1 million viewers), TNT (966,000), TBS (944,000) and History (863,000).

Fox News also topped the total day chart for the 30th consecutive week, averaging 1.6 million viewers, topping MSNBC, CNN, HGTV and Hallmark Channel, said Nielsen.