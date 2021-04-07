Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Opens April in First Place

Fox News dominated the primetime and total day ratings charts during the first week of April, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers for the week of March 29 to April 4, easily besting fellow cable news network MSNBC and TBS -- which carried late round coverage of the men’s college basketball tournament -- both of which tied for second place with 1.6 million viewers, said Nielsen.

ESPN, bolstered by the more than 4 million viewers who tuned into its April 4 Stanford-Arizona women’s college basketball tournament finals telecast, pulled into fourth place with 1.2 million viewers, followed by HGTV with 1.1 million watchers.

CNN fell to sixth place with 1 million viewers, followed by History (948,000 viewers), Hallmark Channel (833,000), Food Network (766,000), and TLC (755,000).

On a total day basis, Fox News led all networks with an average of 1.1 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (1 million viewers), CNN (816,000), HGTV (649,000) and ESPN (577,000).