Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Marches On

Fox News maintained its hot March run with wins on both the primetime and total day charts last week, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 2.5 million viewers in primetime during the week of March 8 to March 14 -- its second straight win for the month. MSNBC’s 1.9 million viewers was good for second place, with CNN finishing third with 1.3 million viewers, said Nielsen.

HGTV was fourth with 1.1 million viewers, followed by ESPN with 1 million watchers. TBS (990,000 viewers), History (938,000), Hallmark Channel (888,000), Discovery Channel (871,000) and TLC (871,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks in primetime.

On a total day basis, Fox News averaged 1.3 million viewers for its fourth-straight weekly win in the category, topping MSNBC, CNN, HGTV and Investigation Discovery, said Nielsen.