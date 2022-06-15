Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Leads Pack in Primetime, Total Day

Fox News picked up its second straight ratings primetime win last week, while ESPN continues its hot ratings run with support from its NHL Playoffs coverage.

Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers in primetime for the week of June 6 to June 12 to top all cable networks, followed by ESPN, which finished with 1.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen. The sports network has now finished either in first or second place in primetime for four consecutive weeks.

MSNBC was third for the week with 1.4 million viewers, followed by HGTV with 996,000 viewers and INSP with 911,000 watchers.

CNN was sixth with 851,000 viewers, followed by TNT (789,000 viewers), Discovery Channel (788,000), Hallmark Channel (751,000) and TLC (736,000).

Fox News was the most watched cable network on a 24-hour basis for the 23rd consecutive week, besting MSNBC (754,000 viewers), ESPN (567,000), HGTV (531,000) and CNN (499,000), said Nielsen. ■

