Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Tops Charts with Ukraine Coverage

The cable news networks, bolstered by coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, topped both the primetime and total day charts last week, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 3.1 million viewers in primetime during the week of February 21 to February 27, topping CNN and MSNBC, which averaged 1.4 million viewers each to finish in a second place tie, according to Nielsen.

ESPN finished fourth for the week with 1.1 million viewers, followed by HGTV at 1 million viewers. History (908,000 viewers), Food Network (855,000), Hallmark Channel (845,000), TLC (810,000) and Discovery Channel (799,000), rounded out the top 10 most-watched cable networks in primetime.

Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers on a total day basis -- it's highest rated week on the charts since the 2020 election -- to top the chart for the eighth straight week. Fox News beat out CNN (1.1 million viewers), MSNBC (935,000), HGTV (618,000) and Hallmark Channel (497,000), reported Nielsen.

