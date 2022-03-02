Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Tops Charts with Ukraine Coverage
Cable news networks finish in top three slots on primetime, total day charts
The cable news networks, bolstered by coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, topped both the primetime and total day charts last week, according to Nielsen.
Fox News averaged 3.1 million viewers in primetime during the week of February 21 to February 27, topping CNN and MSNBC, which averaged 1.4 million viewers each to finish in a second place tie, according to Nielsen.
ESPN finished fourth for the week with 1.1 million viewers, followed by HGTV at 1 million viewers. History (908,000 viewers), Food Network (855,000), Hallmark Channel (845,000), TLC (810,000) and Discovery Channel (799,000), rounded out the top 10 most-watched cable networks in primetime.
Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers on a total day basis -- it's highest rated week on the charts since the 2020 election -- to top the chart for the eighth straight week. Fox News beat out CNN (1.1 million viewers), MSNBC (935,000), HGTV (618,000) and Hallmark Channel (497,000), reported Nielsen.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
