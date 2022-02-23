Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Holds Off TNT to Win Primetime Race
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Fox News garners seventh straight win in total day
TNT’s NBA All-Star Game audience wasn’t big enough to help dethrone Fox News Channel from the top of Nielsen‘s weekly primetime ratings charts.
Fox News averaged 2.4 million viewers in primetime during the week of February 14 to February 20 to top the chart for the fifth straight week, said Nielsen. TNT, propelled by its coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend, moved into second place with 2 million viewers.
MSNBC and HGTV tied for third place with 1 million viewers, followed by USA Network with 997,000 viewers. Hallmark Channel finished sixth with 959,000 viewers, followed by History (926,000), TLC (899,000), INSP (861,000) and ESPN (841,000).
Fox News blew out the rest of the field on a 24-hour basis, averaging 1.5 million viewers in winning its seventh straight week. MSNBC finished a distant second with 659,000, followed by USA Network (627,000 viewers), HGTV (575,000) and TNT (559,000), Nielsen reported.
