TNT, TBS To Offer Alternative NBA All-Star Game Feeds
By R. Thomas Umstead published
'Inside The NBA' studio team to handle TBS feed for Sunday's game
Turner Sports will take a shot at the sports megacast format with Sunday’s NBA All-Star game by offering alternative, live game feeds on TNT and TBS.
TNT’s telecast of the 71st NBA All-Star Game will feature the announcing team of Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade, along with reporter Allie LaForce. TBS’ live Inside the All-Star Game coverage will feature comments and analysis from TNT’s Inside the NBA studio team of Earnie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith – along with injured All-Star player Draymond Green – throughout the telecast, said the network.
In addition, TBS’ telecast will feature comments from All-Stars Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant as well as other players, coaches and referees who will be wearing mics throughout the game.
TBS’ Inside the All-Star Game coverage is similar to ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli on ESPN2 in which the Manning brothers comment on the game opposite ESPN’s traditional Monday Night Football feed.
Also: Peyton Manning Signs Expanded Agreement With ESPN, Disney
Turner Sports will also offer programming on Twitter, NBA Twitter Live, where fans can vote for the player they want an iso-cam to follow during the second half, said the network.
“We always strive to put the fan first and, now more than ever, we have the opportunity to serve them with multiple viewing options that share best-in-class content values,” said Turner Sports Chief Content Officer Craig Barry in a statement. “We’re looking forward to introducing this new, unique format on TBS, and we believe it will entertain fans through an unparalleled blend of sports, culture and unprecedented access.” ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.