TNT, TBS To Offer Alternative NBA All-Star Game Feeds

Turner Sports will take a shot at the sports megacast format with Sunday’s NBA All-Star game by offering alternative, live game feeds on TNT and TBS.

TNT’s telecast of the 71st NBA All-Star Game will feature the announcing team of Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade, along with reporter Allie LaForce. TBS’ live Inside the All-Star Game coverage will feature comments and analysis from TNT’s Inside the NBA studio team of Earnie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith – along with injured All-Star player Draymond Green – throughout the telecast, said the network.

In addition, TBS’ telecast will feature comments from All-Stars Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant as well as other players, coaches and referees who will be wearing mics throughout the game.

TBS’ Inside the All-Star Game coverage is similar to ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli on ESPN2 in which the Manning brothers comment on the game opposite ESPN’s traditional Monday Night Football feed.

Turner Sports will also offer programming on Twitter, NBA Twitter Live, where fans can vote for the player they want an iso-cam to follow during the second half, said the network.

“We always strive to put the fan first and, now more than ever, we have the opportunity to serve them with multiple viewing options that share best-in-class content values,” said Turner Sports Chief Content Officer Craig Barry in a statement. “We’re looking forward to introducing this new, unique format on TBS, and we believe it will entertain fans through an unparalleled blend of sports, culture and unprecedented access.” ■