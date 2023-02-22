Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Holds Off TNT in Primetime

Fox News defended its weekly primetime ratings crown from a fast break by NBA All-Star Game-fueled TNT, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers for the week of February 13-19 for its fourth-straight primetime win, reported Nielsen. TNT finished second with 1.5 million viewers, aided by the 4.5 million viewers that tuned into the network’s February 19 NBA All-Star game telecast.

MSNBC finished third with 1.1 million viewers, followed by HGTV’s 904,000 viewers and ESPN’s 838,000 watchers. History was sixth with 769,000 viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel (763,000), INSP (675,000), USA Network (669,000), and TBS (664,000), said the network.

Fox News topped the total day chart for the sixth straight week with an average of 1.4 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (727,000), HGTV (472,000), ESPN (467,000) and CNN (461,000), said Nielsen. ■