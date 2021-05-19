Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Hits Lucky 13 Straight Weeks Atop Primetime, Total-Day Charts
HGTV, TNT finish solidly in among top five in primetime
Fox News Channel last week topped both the weekly primetime and total-day ratings charts for the 13th consecutive week, according to Nielsen.
Fox News averaged 2.3 million viewers during the week of May 10-16, besting MSNBC’s 1.4 million viewers and HGTV’s 1.1 million watchers, said Nielsen. CNN finished fourth with 932,000 viewers followed by TNT with 890,000 viewers.
Read Also: Fox News Adds Trey Gowdy, Dan Bongino to Weekend Lineup
Discovery Channel (800,000 viewers), TBS (785,000), Hallmark Channel (781,000), INSP (751,000) and TLC (726,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks in primetime.
Read Also: INSP's Dale Ardizzone Rounds Up Audiences With Western Shows
Fox News averaged 1.3 million viewers on a 24-hour basis to lead all cable networks in the category, followed by MSNBC (833,000 viewers), CNN (638,000), HGTV (628,000) and Investigation Discovery (477,000), said Nielsen.
