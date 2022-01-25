Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Halts ESPN’s Primetime Ratings Run

Fox News Channel has topped the weekly cable primetime chart for the first time in 2022, stopping ESPN’s early year run, according to Nielsen.

The news network averaged 2.4 million viewers during the week of January 17 to January 24 to end ESPN’s streak at three weeks, said Nielsen. ESPN finished second with 1.9 million viewers, followed by MSNBC and HGTV, which tied with 1.1 million viewers.

Hallmark Channel finished fifth with 952,000 viewers, followed by TLC (904,000 viewers), INSP (837,000), History (767,000), Discovery Channel (765,000) and Food Network (731,000).

Fox News extended its winning streak on the total day charts to three weeks, averaging 1.5 million viewers. ESPN finished second with 699,000 viewers, followed by MSNBC (670,000), HGTV (649,000) and Hallmark Channel (537,000), according to Nielsen. ■