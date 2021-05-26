Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Extends Winning Streak

Last week was another dominating one for Fox News on the ratings charts as the network topped all cable networks in primetime and total day for the third straight week in May.

Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers in primetime for the week of May 17 to May 23, easily beating second place MSNBC’s 1.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen. It's Fox News' eighth-straight win in the category.

Also Read: Fox News Prime Time Shows Go On Demand Via Fox Nation

ESPN and TNT tied for third place with 1.3 million viewers as both networks benefited from their respective NBA Playoffs coverage. Last week the NBA for the first time featured a "play-in" tournament to determine the final two playoff slots in both the Eastern and Western Conferences. ESPN's May 19 Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors play-in game finished as the most watched show on cable last week with 5.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

HGTV finished fifth with 1.1 million viewers, followed by TBS (848,000 viewers), CNN and USA Network (tied with 829,000 viewers), Discovery Channel (795,000), and History (788,000).

On a 24-hour basis, Fox News led all cable networks for the 14th consecutive week with an average of 1.1 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (842,000), ESPN (764,000), HGTV (604,000), and CNN (569,000), said Nielsen.