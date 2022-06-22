Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Extends Primetime, Total Day Winning Streak
By R. Thomas Umstead published
MSNBC moves into second place on both charts
Fox News dominated cable network ratings in primetime and on a total day basis as it continues its early summer winning streak on both charts.
Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers in primetime for the week of June 13-June 19 to top all cable networks for the third consecutive week, according to Nielsen. Competing cable news network MSNBC finished second with 1.4 million viewers, followed by HGTV with 921,000 watchers.
Hallmark Channel moved into fourth place with 792,000 viewers, while Discovery Channel finished in fifth place with 782,000 viewers. INSP was sixth with 775,000, followed by TLC (761,000 viewers), Food Network (665,000) and History and USA Network (tied with 645,000), said Nielsen.
On a 24-hour basis, Fox News averaged 1.3 million viewers to top the chart for the 24th consecutive week, distancing itself from MSNBC (882,000 viewers), HGTV (478,000), Hallmark Channel (478,000) and CNN (432,000), said Nielsen.
