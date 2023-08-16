Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Extends Primetime Win Streak

Fox News continued to sizzle on the ratings front last week, extending its winning streaks on both the primetime and total day charts.

The news network won its seventh consecutive weekly primetime race, averaging 1.7 million viewers for the week of August 7 to August 13 and besting second place MSNBC’s 887,000 viewer average, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News.

The launch of National Football League pre-season football games propelled NFL Network to a third-place finish with 858,000 viewers, followed by HGTV with 783,000 viewers and ESPN with 727,000 viewers.

INSP finished sixth in primetime with 712,000 viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel (700,000 viewers), TLC (644,000), USA Network (631,000) and History (605,000).

The cable news networks topped the total day charts last week, led by Fox News with an average of 1.1 million viewers for its 32nd straight win, followed by MSNBC’s 887,000 viewers and CNN’s 487,000 watchers. HGTV (432,000 viewers) and Hallmark Channel (404,000) rounded out the top five most watched networks on a 24-hour basis, according to Nielsen.