Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News, ESPN Battle to a Draw for First Place in Primetime

Fox News and ESPN tied for first on last week’s primetime chart during the first full week of December.

Fox News and ESPN each averaged 2.1 million viewers during the week of December 5 to December 11, according to Nielsen. ESPN was paced by its December 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints Monday Night Football telecast, which averaged more than 11 million viewers, while Fox News benefited from its coverage of the December 6 Georgia Senate runoff election.

MSNBC finished in third place with 1.4 million viewers, while Hallmark Channel pulled into fourth with 1.3 million viewers and Paramount Network finished fifth with 866,000 viewers.

HGTV was sixth with 750,000 viewers, followed by History (739,000), TLC (738,000), CNN (701,000) and INSP (671,000), said the network.

Fox News easily topped the total day charts with 1.4 million viewers for its 49th straight weekly win. MSNBC (842,000 viewers), Hallmark Channel (746,000), ESPN (712,000) and CNN (551,000) rounded out the top five most-watched networks on a 24-hour basis, reported Nielsen. ■