Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Ends July on High Ratings Note
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Cable news network sweeps primetime, total day charts for month
Fox News last week concluded a dominant July ratings performance by sweeping both the primetime and total day charts for the month.
Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers in primetime for the week of July 25 to July 31 to top all cable networks for the ninth consecutive week, according to Nielsen. MSNBC finished second with 1.1 million viewers.
HGTV was the most watched entertainment network for the week with 965,000 viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel’s 957,000 viewers and TBS’s 836,000 watchers.
Rounding out the top 10 most-watched networks for the week in primetime were Discovery Channel (810,000 viewers), INSP (809,000), TLC (802,000), USA Network (679,000) and ESPN (676,000), said Nielsen.
On a total-day basis, Fox News crushed the cable network field with an average of 1.3 million viewers to notch its 29th consecutive weekly chart win, followed by MSNBC (688,000 viewers), Hallmark Channel (554,000), HGTV (518,000) and CNN (485,000), reported Nielsen. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV.
