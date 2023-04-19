Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Stays On Ratings Roll

Fox News remained the most watched network in primetime and total day last week despite competition from the start of the National Basketball Association playoffs.

Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers in primetime for the week of April 10-April 16 for its third straight win in the category, according to Nielsen. The NBA's post-season play-in tournament boosted TNT to second place with 1.5 million viewers and ESPN to fourth place with 1.1 million watchers. MSNBC finished third with 1.2 million viewers.

HGTV finished fifth with 963,000 viewers, followed by INSP (728,000 viewers), History (717,000), Hallmark Channel (696,000), USA Network (570,000) and Food Network (564,000).

Fox News dominated the total day charts for the 14th consecutive week, averaging 1.3 million viewers and topping MSNBC (798,000 viewers), ESPN (606,000), TNT (550,000) and CNN (449,000), reported Nielsen.

