Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Stays On Ratings Roll
News network holds off NBA playoffs-tinged TNT, ESPN to retain top spots in primetime, total day
Fox News remained the most watched network in primetime and total day last week despite competition from the start of the National Basketball Association playoffs.
Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers in primetime for the week of April 10-April 16 for its third straight win in the category, according to Nielsen. The NBA's post-season play-in tournament boosted TNT to second place with 1.5 million viewers and ESPN to fourth place with 1.1 million watchers. MSNBC finished third with 1.2 million viewers.
HGTV finished fifth with 963,000 viewers, followed by INSP (728,000 viewers), History (717,000), Hallmark Channel (696,000), USA Network (570,000) and Food Network (564,000).
Fox News dominated the total day charts for the 14th consecutive week, averaging 1.3 million viewers and topping MSNBC (798,000 viewers), ESPN (606,000), TNT (550,000) and CNN (449,000), reported Nielsen.
Also: Fox News Admits Making False Claims As It Settles Dominion Systems Lawsuit
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.