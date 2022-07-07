Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Extends Ratings Win Streak into July

Fox News Channel continued its control over the top spot on the cable ratings charts heading into July.

The cable news service averaged 2 million viewers in primetime during the week of June 27-0July 3 to top the chart for the fifth straight week, according to Nielsen. MSNBC finished second with 1.3 million viewers, followed by HGTV with 866,000 viewers.

INSP finished fourth with 784,000 viewers followed by Discovery Channel’s 746,000 viewers and TLC’s 216,000 watchers. Hallmark Channel (712,000 viewers), History (694,000), TBS (686,000) and CNN (672,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks in primetime.

On a 24-hour basis, Fox News averaged 1.3 million viewers to take top honors for the 26th consecutive week, followed by MSNBC (838,000), CNN (565,000), HGTV (507,000) and Hallmark Channel (468,000), Nielsen said. ■