Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Beats Back Competition

Fox News Channel has extended its weekly winning streak in both primetime and total-day ratings into March.

The news network averaged 2 million viewers during the week of February 27-March 6 to notch its sixth straight win, according to Nielsen. ESPN finished second with 1.2 million viewers, followed by MSNBC with 1.1 million viewers.

HGTV was fourth with 841,000 viewers, while History moved into fifth place with 776,000 watchers. INSP finished sixth with 758,000 viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel (685,000 viewers), TNT (676,000), Discovery Channel (650,000) and Food Network (633,000).

Fox News took top honors on the total-day chart for the eighth straight week with 1.3 million, followed by MSNBC (693,000 viewers), ESPN (562,000), CNN (446,000) and HGTV (439,000), Nielsen said. ■