Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN Tackles Primetime Crown
Fox News slays network competition in total day
ESPN continued its strong fall season ratings run, topping the primetime ratings chart for the third consecutive week.
The sports network averaged 2.3 million viewers during the week of November 28 to December 4 to beat out second-place Fox News Channel, which averaged 1.9 million viewers for the week, according to Nielsen.
Hallmark Channel continued to ride its "Countdown to Christmas" slate of holiday films to a strong ratings performance, finishing third with 1.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC's 1.2 million viewers and HGTV's 799,000 watchers.
Rounding out the top 10 most-watched networks in primetime were Paramount Network (793,000 viewers), TLC (773,000), History (761,000), USA Network (680,000) and Food Network (673,000).
Fox News topped the total day charts with an average of 1.3 million viewers — its 48th consecutive win in the category — followed by ESPN (770,000 viewers), MSNBC (751,000), Hallmark Channel (731,000) and CNN (495,000), reported Nielsen. ■
