Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN Rolls to Second Straight Primetime Ratings Win

ESPN topped the weekly primetime cable charts for the first full week of the new year and second straight week overall, according to Nielsen.

The sports network averaged 3.5 million viewers to top all cable networks for the week of January 3 to January 9, reported Nielsen. Fox News finished second with 2.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 1.2 million watchers.

Hallmark Channel and HGTV tied for fourth place with 1.1 million viewers, followed by TLC with 880,000 viewers. INSP (842,000), TBS (761,000), History (744,000), and Discovery Channel (738,000) rounded out the top 10 most-watched networks in primetime.

Fox News climbed back into the top spot on the 24-hour ratings chart after ESPN last week snapped the news network’s 45-week winning streak. ESPN finished second, followed by MSNBC, HGTV and Hallmark Channel, said Nielsen. ■