Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN Charges to Primetime Win
Jets-Chargers ‘Monday Night Football’ telecast helps ESPN top Fox News for top spot
ESPN regained the top spot on the cable primetime charts last week, led by its New York Jets-Los Angeles Chargers Monday Night Football telecast.
ESPN averaged 2 million viewers in primetime for the week of November 6-12, topping last week’s winner Fox News, which averaged 1.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen numbers provided by Fox News. The sports network’s win was supported by the 5.8 million viewers that watched its November 6 Jets-Chargers NFL telecast.
MSNBC finished third with 1.3 million viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel’s 1.1 million viewers and HGTV’s 780,000 watchers. History was sixth for the week with 691,000 viewers, followed by CNN (684,000 viewers), INSP (608,000), Food Network (595,000), and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (580,000).
On a total day basis, Fox News notched its seventh straight chart win with an average of 1.2 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (904,000 viewers), ESPN (823,000), Hallmark Channel (654,000), and CNN (532,000).
