Weekly Cable Ratings: Israel-Hamas War Coverage Propels Fox News in Primetime
ESPN falls to second place
Fox News Channel topped both the primetime and total-day basic cable ratings for the first week of November, led by its ongoing coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.
Fox News averaged 1.8 million viewers in primetime for the week of October 30 to November 5, besting last week’s leader, ESPN, which finished second with 1.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News.
MSNBC finished third with 1.1 million viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel’s 1 million viewers and HGTV’s 754,000 watchers. USA Network pulled into sixth place with 606,000 viewers, followed by Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (604,000 viewers), INSP (577,000), TLC (577,000), and CNN and TBS (tied with 554,000).
Fox News was the most watched network on a 24-hour basis for the sixth straight week with 1.2 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (822,000 viewers), ESPN (764,000), Hallmark Channel (583,000), and CNN (492,000).
