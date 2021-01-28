Weekly Cable Ratings: CNN Continues Strong Ratings Run
News networks ride Inauguration coverage to tops spots on primetime, total day charts
CNN continued its run at the top of the total day ratings charts last week as the news networks posted strong ratings due in part to coverage of President Joe Biden’s Inauguration ceremonies.
CNN averaged 2.8 million viewers during the week of Jan. 18-Jan. 24, besting second place MSNBC’s 2.7 million viewers and Fox News’ 2.6 million watchers, according to Nielsen. CNN was led by its Jan. 20 inauguration coverage in which the network averaged 9.9 million viewers during the height of the event between 11:45 a.m to 12:15 p.m., said Nielsen.
TNT finished fourth with 1.1 million viewers and HGTV pulled into fifth place with 1 million viewers.
On a total-day basis, CNN topped the charts for the third consecutive week with 2.1 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (1.8 million viewers), Fox News (1.4 million), HGTV (678,000) and Hallmark Channel (578,000), said Nielsen.
