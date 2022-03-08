Weekly Cable Ratings: Cable News Networks Dominate Charts
Fox News, CNN and MSNBC top primetime, total day charts with ongoing coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
The cable news networks, bolstered by coverage of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, locked in the top slots on both the primetime and total day cable charts last week, according to Nielsen.
Fox News led the pack with an average of 3.5 million viewers in primetime for the week of February 28 to March 6, reported Nielsen. Along with its Ukraine coverage, Fox News was led by its March 1 coverage of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, which drew 7.2 million viewers. CNN finished second with 1.8 million viewers for the week, followed by MSNBC with 1.6 million viewers.
ESPN was fourth with 1.3 million viewers, followed by HGTV’s 1 million watchers. Food Network (823,000 viewers), TLC (816,000), History (810,000), Discovery Channel (796,000) and Hallmark Channel (769,000) rounded out the top 10 most-watched networks for the week.
Fox News, CNN and MSNBC also held the top three spots on the total day chart, followed by HGTV, ESPN, Hallmark Channel, Food Network, INSP , TV Land and History, said Nielsen. ■
