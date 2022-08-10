Weekly Cable Ratings: Cable News Nets Lead Ratings March Into August
Fox News Channel, MSNBC finish at top of primetime, total-day charts
Cable news networks Fox News Channel and MSNBC continued their hot summer ratings pace, leading both the primetime and total-day charts for the first week of August.
Fox News finished first in primetime for the 10th consecutive week, averaging 2 million viewers for the week of August 1-7, followed by MSNBC with 978,000 viewers, according to Nielsen.
On a total-day basis, Fox News extended its win streak to 31 consecutive weeks with an average of 1.4 million viewers, followed by MSNBC with 670,000 watchers.
It’s the fourth week in a row that Fox News and MSNBC have occupied the top two slots in both the primetime and total-day charts, Nielsen said.
HGTV was the most watched network in both primetime (925,000 viewers) and total day (528,000 viewers.) INSP finished fourth in primetime with 816,000 viewers, followed by TLC’s 804,000 viewers.
TBS (768,000 viewers), Hallmark Channel (763,000), CNN (656,000), Discovery Channel (655,000) and Food Network (654,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks in primetime.
On a total-day basis, CNN (51,000 viewers), Hallmark Channel (452,000), INSP (425,000), Food Network (422,000), TV Land (383,000), USA Network (370,000), and TBS (359,000) finished among the top 10 most-watched cable networks, Nielsen reported. ■
