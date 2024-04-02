Week 2 Audience No Issue for '3 Body Problem' -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for March 25-31

Netflix original series 3 Body Problem expanded it audience engagement by more than 41% to 115.6 million viewing hours in its second week on the global streaming platform, with account views also growing by more than 41% to 15.6 million, according Netflix's own weekly ranker.

Executive producers or the series, adapted from writer Cixin Liu's eponymous award-winning sci-fi novel, have already started planning a second season, although Netflix hasn't officially announced it yet. Series creators include David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who co-wrote HBO's Game of Thrones.

The eight-episode 3 Body Problem stars a largely unknown cast as a group of top physicists confronting a strange other-worldly threat. The series currently scores a solid 78% on Rotten Tomatoes critics aggregation.

Globally, 3 Body Problem was the most watched show on Netflix for the week of March 25-31. But it wasn't the most popular Netflix TV series in the U.S., according to Netflix. That distinction belonged to three-part limited series Testament: The Story of Moses, which debuted March 27 and ranked No. 2 on Netflix's global ranker of English-language TV shows for March 25-31 with 57.4 million viewing hours and 13.5 million account views.

Curiously, Testament only ranked No. 8 on the new weekly streaming rankers compiled by Penske Media Group's Luminate and published by Variety. Measuring U.S. usage, Luminate said 3 Body Problem had more than seven times as much domestic audience engagement vs. Testament for the somewhat comparable time window of March 22-28 ... which seems to bely Netflix's own tally of its own platform.

Perhaps most of Testament's viewing came on Easter Sunday, which fell outside Luminate's measurement window?

On the international TV side of Netflix's business, Korean melodrama Queen of Tears grew its audience again in its fourth week on the global platform, ranking No. 1 in the non-English-language TV category with 41.7 million viewing hours and 4.3 million account views.

Meanwhile, on the film side, the debut of South African assassin-themed action-thriller Heart of the Hunter garnered 19.7 million streaming hours and 11 million account views to finish atop the English-language movie rankings.

