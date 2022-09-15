Week 1 NFL Ad Spending Up 8% to $250 Million, EDO Finds

Brands spent an estimated $250.4 million on advertising on NFL games during the first week of the season, according to an analysis by ad platform EDO.

The spending was up 8.1% from the first week of last season and 21.7% from 2020, EDO said.

The biggest spending category was automotive at $30.3 million, with Toyota, Chevrolet, and Hyundai among the brands with ootball flights. The insurance ($28 million) and the consumer packaged goods ($25.5 million) categories followed.

One of EDO’s specialties is measuring how many online searches TV advertising generates, and EDO says that 20.9% of the search generated by commercials in NFL games came from streaming platforms, including Netflix and Disney Plus. The high volume of searches came despite those company’s accounting for just 8.6% of the spending.

Movie ads generated 17.6% of search engagement and automotive had 14.2%. The flims accounted for only 2.2% of spending. The auto companies had a 12.1% share of spending.

Excluding ads for movies and TV shows, the individual commercial that generated the most searches was for the Chevrolet Silverado. There were 289,819 searches for the truck after the spot aired. A spot for Sleep Number drew 152,947 searches and an Applebee’s commercial led to 145,585 searches, EDO said. ■