‘Wednesday,’ ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Debut: What’s Premiering This Week (November 21-27)

Netflix's takeoff on the classic comedy series The Addams Family leads a light schedule of show premieres during the Thanksgiving holiday week.

The streaming service's eight-episode Wednesday series debuts November 23 and follows the exploits of Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, according to Netflix. Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday, while Catherine Zeta-Jones portrays Morticia Addams and Luis Guzman stars as Gomez Addams.

Debuting November 22 on Hulu is Welcome to Chippendales, an eight-episode series which chronicles the life of founder of the infamous male-stripping franchise, according to the steaming service.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of November 21 to November 27 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

November 22 – Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. (reality series) – Peacock

November 23 – Echo 3 (drama) – Apple TV Plus

November 23 – Good Night Oppy (documentary) – Prime Video

November 23 – Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (comedy) – Peacock

November 23 – Shaq (sports documentary) – HBO

November 24 – Criminal Minds: Evolution (returning series) – Paramount Plus

November 25 – The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (movie) – Disney Plus

November 25 – Hip Hop Nutcracker (musical) – Disney Plus