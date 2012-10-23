Web Tracker Settles With FTC

Web tracker Compete Inc. has settled with the Federal Trade

Commission over charges that it broke the law by tracking online users,

collecting their personal data, and not disclosing how much it was collecting

or honoring its promises to protect the data.

The company, which sold the data to clients trying to boost Web

traffic and sales, has agreed to obtain consumers' express consent before

collecting any data from software downloaded onto their computers.

Compete got consumers to download the software by saying

they would be part of a consumer panel and could win rewards while sharing

their opinions. The software collected usernames, passwords, search terms and

even credit card info, security codes and Social Security numbers, according to

the FTC.

While the company claimed all data was stripped of personal

info and it took reasonable security measures, the FTC said those claims were

false and deceptive because the company "failed to remove personal data

before transmitting it; failed to provide reasonable and appropriate data

security; transmitted sensitive information from secure websites in readable

text; failed to design and implement reasonable safeguards to protect

consumers' data; and failed to use readily available measures to mitigate the

risk to consumers' data."

The company will have to submit to a third-party audit of

its information security practices for the next 20 years.