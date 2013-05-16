Web Specs Vex Tex. Rep

Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas), cochair of the Congressional

Bi-Partisan Privacy Caucus, along with other members of that caucus, has sent a

letter to Google expressing concerns with the privacy implications of

Google Glass, the "wearable computer" glasses.

They pointed to Google's own promotion of the device as able to "take

pictures, record and share what you see hands free, obtain directions, send

messages and basically ask whatever is on your mind right before your

eyes."

They said that given that Google Glass has not yet been released, and they are

unclear about the associated privacy protections, they want some answers to a

number of questions. One is how Google will keep Google Glass from

inadvertently collecting information about users, or non-users, without

consent.

Google has had to settle claims that it

collected info from Wi-Fi Nets without permission -- Google has said the

collection was inadvertent.

Other questions include what "proactive steps" Google is taking to

protect privacy, whether it will be able to use facial recognition to

"unveil" personal info, whether the new technology will need to

result in any changes to current privacy policies and more.

The caucus wants answers by June 14.

Other caucus members signing on to the letter were Rep. John Barrow (D-Ga.),

Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio), Rep. Henry C. "Hank" Johnson Jr. (D-Ga.),

Rep. Walter Jones (R-N.C.), Rep. Richard Nugent (R-Fla.), Rep. Bobby Rush

(D-Ill.) and Rep. Loretta Sanchez (D-Calif.).