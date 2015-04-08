Website Launched to Fight NSA Data Surveillance

Free Press, TechFreedom, the ACLU and numerous other privacy advocates have launched a Web site that will make it easier for the public to register their displeasure with NSA mass telecom record surveillance under the Patriot Act.

The Web site, fight215.org (named after the section of the act that allows for the surveillance), allows Web surfers to tweet three different messages to House and Senate leaders, all with the same basic theme: "end untargeted surveillance."

It also not only provides the phone number of elected officials, but a template of exactly what to say, and even placing the call through the Web site.

The White House has taken steps to address data collection issues raised by the leaks of NSA contractor Edward Snowden, but has not eliminated the bulk surveillance collection program.

“Mass surveillance of innocent Americans must end. President Obama has the power to end bulk collection of our records at any time, but has — thus far — chosen not to," said Berin Szoka, president of TechFreedom. “Where the White House has failed to protect our Constitutional rights, Congress must step into the void. We cannot afford to rubber-stamp the Patriot Act — yet again — without significant reforms. Of course the NSA plays a valuable role in protecting Americans, but it must — and can — do that consistent with the Fourth Amendment, which bars indiscriminate surveillance of innocent Americans with no connection to national security threats.”