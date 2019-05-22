Weatherman Champion Returns to WABC-TV in New York

Sam Champion is returning to WABC-TV in New York.

Champion will work on the morning and noon editions of Eyewitness News on WABC, where he first worked beginning in 1988.

After serving as the weatherman for Good Morning America and ABC News in 2006, he joined The Weather Channel, working on air and as managing editor in 2014. He left in 2016.

Champion has been contributing to GMA as a fill-in forecaster on the weekends.

“Sam has a fascination and passion for weather that is absolutely contagious,” said Debra O’Connell, president and general manager, WABC. “I am thrilled to have Sam join our outstanding Eyewitness News team, bringing with him a tremendous track record for accuracy in weather forecasting along with his genuine care for our tri-state area communities and viewers.”

Champion began his career as an intern at WKYT-TV, Lexington, Kentucky.

“It is an extraordinary opportunity to come home and, once again, be a part of the Eyewitness News family,” added Sam Champion. “I have felt the trust and kindness of New York and the tri-state viewers since 1988, and I can’t wait to start our days together again at the No. 1 station in the nation!”