Wealth TV Asks FCC to Reopen Record On Carriage Complaint

Wealth TV has asked the FCC to reopen the investigation into

its carriage complaint against Comcast and other cable operators, while that

company says it is just a desperate attempt to distract from the fact that a

judge has already found the complaint was not supported.

An FCC administrative law judge (ALJ) concluded Wealth TV

had not made its case based on the record before him, though the full FCC has

yet to act on that recommendation.

In a motion to reopen the case filed March 3 with the

commission, a copy of which was supplied to B&C,

Wealth TV says Comcast has actually been carrying Wealth TV on a Princeton, N.J., cable system (Patriot Media

Communications) since it bought the system in 2007, and without any

compensation to WealthTV.

That, says WealthTV lawyers, means that Comcast was not

forthcoming in its arguments before the ALJ that, for reasons of bandwidth

constraints and audience appeal, or lack of if, Comcast did not and would not

carry Wealth TV.

WealthTV argues that due diligence for the hearing should

have alerted Comcast to the fact that it was carrying WealthTV, and that its

"apparent lack of candor" is sufficient to require another hearing to

determine whether Comcast negotiated in good faith.

Comcast dismissed the new complaint and in statement

suggested the FCC ought to do the same. "Having been thoroughly rebuffed,

and their claim rejected at every level, by the Commission's Chief Administrative

Law Judge after a comprehensive hearing and extensive briefing, this filing is

just another desperate attempt by Wealth TV to divert attention from the

well-reasoned decision issued by the ALJ. The plain and simple facts of the

matter are that the decisions made by the cable providers not to carry Wealth

TV were completely justified and appropriate on business grounds and no

violations of the program carriage rules occurred."

A Comcast source on background confirmed that the Patriot system was carrying WealthTV, but said it had asked Wealth if it wanted to deauthorize the carriage and the programmer had not asked them to.

The carriage was continuation of the programming that had been available when Comcast bought the system in 2007. The source added that if Wealth wants to deauthorize it, Comcast will need to give customer 60 days notice.