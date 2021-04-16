WE tv To Debut ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Sixth Season in May

WE TV will launch the sixth season of its reality series Growing Up Hip Hop on May 13, the network said Friday.

The new season of the series, which follows the lives of the children of hip-hop celebrities, will feature newcomers Uncle Luke and his daughter Cree as well as music producer Stevie J and his daughter Savannah and son Stevie Jr., according to the network.

Growing Up Hip Hop is produced by Entertainment One and Datari Turner Productions.